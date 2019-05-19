Menu
INNOVATIVE WHEELS: Sid Fraser sits in his winning cart after winning his heat (12-15 years) for the third time. Brother Freddie also took gold for winning his heat for the 8 -11's. It's all thanks to their Grandfather Bruce Edgly who made the winning cart.
Bumper list for billy cart derby

Amber Gibson
by
19th May 2019 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE main street of Bangalow welcomed hundreds on Sunday to ride or watch billy carts hoon down the hill, bracing crashing and all.

Bangalow Billy Cart Derby has run for 25 years but this year there were 50 new carts to compete, bringing entries up to 185.

Event organiser Richard Millard said there were many new homemade cars made with steel, advanced wheels and brake systems.

"Hi-tech indeed, its really positive,” Mr Millard said.

"I think the parents who used to run in this are coming around with hi-tech carts with their kids in it.

"There's always rumours of Hemsworth coming over to race but he's not going to be here this year.”

Grandfather Bruce Edgly built a winning cart for his two grandsons three years ago and they have won yearly since.

"It's about little friction and the right aerodynamics but we don't have to give away the trade secrets do we?,” Mr Edgly said.

"We love it, we've just come up from Port Ferry for this. My grandsons live in Byron Bay.”

Children hit the track from 9am to noon yesterday and seniors raced in the afternoon, kicking off with the mothers race then the celebrity heat.

