Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bullying.
Bullying. Mikael Damkier
Letters to the Editor

Bullying is not normal behaviour, it's sickening nonsense

4th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

IT IS a promising sign that young adults in high schools are taking responsibility for their peers and younger students in an attempt to stamp out bullying at school and in social media.

Unfortunately, as a society, we are encouraged that bullying, disrespect and abuse is normal behaviour.

We just need to look at the sickening nonsense that is dished up daily on television reality programs, parliamentarians tearing down their fellow politicians, media digging for anything from which they can create a scandal.

Reality programs once had a place as they were an excellent way to showcase amateur cooks, teaching viewers how to renovate their homes and giving aspiring singers the opportunity to start their careers.

They have now become programs showcasing bullying and disrespect.

We should all take notice of the young adults now leading by example, treat each other with respect, tolerance, compassion, forgiveness and acceptance and "speak even if your voice shakes".

RONELLE ASHFORD, Toowoomba

bullying letter toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle
ROAD RAGE: 'You'd be better off driving through the paddock'

ROAD RAGE: 'You'd be better off driving through the paddock'

Council News RESIDENTS no longer feel safe driving on this long stretch of road, and there are fears there will be a serious crash because of the "scary" potholes.

  • 4th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
'People were telling her how ugly she was'

'People were telling her how ugly she was'

Health Parents' shock over cyber bullying of 11-year-old daughter

  • 4th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
Best mate remembers 'all-round loveable bloke'

Best mate remembers 'all-round loveable bloke'

News Kelvin's smile to be sorely missed

  • 4th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
Construction of new high school gives jobs to students

Construction of new high school gives jobs to students

News Work on the new Ballina school is "ahead of schedule”

  • 4th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

Local Partners