Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Townsville Correctional Centre. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Townsville Correctional Centre. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Crime

Bullying culture rife at North Queensland prison

by TESS IKONOMOU
24th Jun 2020 3:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A culture of bullying and nepotism has been uncovered by an independent review of Townsville's jails.

Queensland Corrective Services Commissioner Peter Martin announced the release of the report today at the Townsville Correctional Complex and said all 30 recommendations would be implemented.

"I am accepting of the recommendations and findings and we are now implementing those all of recommendations," he said.

"Some of the reforms in that report will be delivered very, very quickly others, a wholesale cultural review will take many, many months into the future to land.

"This is the first time that I know of that Queensland Corrective Services have undertaken a review like this at any correctional centre at any time in our history.

"It's an important foundational piece that will drive reform for Townsville Correctional Centre."

MORE TO COME>>>

 

MORE NEWS>>>

• Drugs hidden in nappies, toys busted in police operation to target drug trafficking

• Townsville inmate unleashes on four officers after they enter his cell

Originally published as Bullying culture rife at Townsville prisons

More Stories

independent review north queensland nq prisons townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular Lismore pub gets ‘reinvented’

        premium_icon Popular Lismore pub gets ‘reinvented’

        News HOW the new owner of The Tatts Hotel is going to help Lismore’s music scene recover.

        Last-ditch effort to prevent Alstonville subdivision

        premium_icon Last-ditch effort to prevent Alstonville subdivision

        News IT IS only a small subdivision, but it could have significant ramifications for...

        Man accused of abusing child over five years

        premium_icon Man accused of abusing child over five years

        News IT IS alleged the man had sexual intercourse with a 10-year-old girl at least nine...

        “As always, we got the job done”

        “As always, we got the job done”

        News THE Advocate’s advertising manager offers a heartfelt farewell message to the...

        • 24th Jun 2020 3:17 PM