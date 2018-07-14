Bulls want a change of luck

Casino fullback Saimoni Rokowaqa is one of the danger men for the Bulls in Far North Coast rugby union.

Casino fullback Saimoni Rokowaqa is one of the danger men for the Bulls in Far North Coast rugby union. Vicki Kerry

CASINO will be hoping for a change of luck after a string of narrow losses in Far North Coast rugby union this season.

The Bulls have a well-balanced side with the likes front-rower Blake Birmingham, flanker Carl Tahatu and second-rower Nathan Davy leading the way in the forwards.

Centre Glen Pollard is one of the most consistent players in the competition while they have plenty of strike power out wide with the Fijian combination of Rusiate Loganimasi and Saimoni Rokowaqa.

They will need all that and more when they host Lennox Head at Albert Park, Casino, today.

It has been a season of frustration for the seventh-placed Bulls, having lost tight games in the final minutes against Byron Bay and Bangalow.

"We haven't had any luck for a long time and the number of close games we've lost is unbelieveable,” Casino coach Doug Murray said.

"The boys are frustrated and I can understand that, but they're really not that far off and they've played some good football this season.

"I was gutted for them last weekend especially when they said the Bangalow guy had his foot over the sideline on the winning try.

"But we move on and this will be another big challenge for us.”

Five-eighth Harrison Cusack is developing into a handy player while Murray has been impressed with flanker Elliott Birmingham in recent weeks.

The Bulls could be a handful for the rest of their season as they aim to play a more expansive style.

"I'm trying to get them out of that pick and drive mindset and have the forwards running a bit wider,” Murray said.

"A few errors might come out of that but we'll keep improving and they're a resilient bunch.”

Kick-off is 3.15pm.

In other games:

Ballina front-rower Isaac Pratten will captain the Seahorses for the first time when they travel to take on Casuarina Beach.

Lismore City will field a young backline when they take on Wollongbar-Alstonville at Lismore Rugby Park.

Southern Cross University plays Byron Bay at Lofts Oval, Brunswick Heads.

TEAMS TODAY

Casino: 1 Blake Birmingham (c), 2 Jake Clark, 3 Brock Armstrong, 4 Nathan Davy, 5 Callum McClennan, 6 Carl Tahatu, 7 Elliott Birmingham, 8 Marcus Cusack, 9 Stephen Murchie, 10 Harrison Cusack, 11 Jason Birney, 12 Glen Pollard, 13 Rusiate Loganimasi, 14 Korey Bennett, 15 Saimoni Rokowaqa. Coach: Doug Murray.

Lennox Head: 1 Curtis Miles, 2 John Young, 3 Mathew Liddle, 4 Luke Smith, 5 Jono Huddy, 6 Hayden Blair, 7 Luke Mounic, 8 Daniel Alley, 9 Abe Goldsmith, 10 Hugo Marks, 11 Zac Beecher, 12 Blake Miles, 13 Brad Lees (c), 14 Martin McNamara, 15 Paul Crozier. Coach: Jason McCombie.

Referee: Michael Wakefield (NZ).

Casuarina Beach: 1 Adam Parlby, 2 Daniel Heritage (c), 3 Robert Beacroft, 4 Arthur Blin, 5 Jack Pick, 6 Geoff Wallis, 7 Chris Luxton, 8 Chris Farrell, 9 Matt Burgess, 10 Vitori Buatava, 11 Josh Harman, 12 Ayden Burness, 13 Graham Dodge, 14 Jordan Reed, 15 Kai George. Coach: Adam Leach.

Ballina: 1 Isaac Pratten (c), 2 Nathan Groves, 3 Callam Turner, 4 Ryan Hamilton, 5 Ryan O'Connor, 6 Chris Wilkinson, 7 Jack Reynolds , 8 Stanley Lolohea, 9 Nick Watson, 10 Beau Clarke, 11 Terry Ferguson, 12 Anthony Lolohea, 13 Joel Staude, 14 Joel Noble, 15 Tom Watson. Coach: Chris Hicke.

Referee: Graham Cook.

Lismore: 1 Greg Martin, 2 Cameron Bryant, 3 Marcus Ellison, 4 Ben Briggs, 5 Ben Carroll, 6 Stephen Prosser, 7 Brendan Williams (c), 8 Nigel Marshall, 9 Will Fairweather, 10 Cody Johnston, 11 Nick McLaren, 12 Toby Wongkruth, 13 Daniel Marsh, 14 Alex Bilski, 15 Nick Von Der Heidt. Coach: Ray Taylor.

Wollongbar-Alstonville: 1 Brandon Whitney, 2 Bill Johnston, 3 Benji Tiatia , 4 Josh Galbraith, 5 Zak Galbraith, 6 Nick Pennisi, 7 Hamish Mould, 8 Austin Markwort, 9 Louis Hollman, 10 Ben Damen (c), 11 Corey Vidler, 12 George Toomey, 13 James Vidler, 14 Jason Walsh, 15 Sam Kerry. Coach: Ern Sandral.

Referee: Peter Campbell.

Southern Cross University: 1 Pat Kelly, 2 Kirk Taylor-Brown, 3 Mitch Bird, 4 Riley Spencer, 5 Sam Condon, 6 Pat Wilton, 7 Kaya Fraser-Wardle, 8 Matt Murray, 9 Dean Matthews, 10 Will Hawkins, 11 Jake Henry, 12 Matt Anderson (c), 13 Matt McMullen, 14 Kurt Creighton, 15 Mick McMullen. Coach: Josh Condon.

Byron Bay: 1 Matthew Sloyan, 2 Will Rudkin, 3 Luke Philip, 4 Cash Chapman, 5 Jack Cooke, 6 Dan Burnham, 7 Bedwyr Davies, 8 Dru Baggaley, 9 Luke Sullivan, 10 Joel Stocks, 11 James Boozer, 12 Harvey Bell (c), 13 Jordan Foster, 14 Hamish Rowland, 15 James Oakley. Coach: Jeff Watt.

Referee: Matthew Clayton.

Bye: Bangalow.