Bulls looking to spearhead Burns

CAPTAIN Jimmy Peirson says the experience of Joe Burns will help a new breed of Bulls batsmen as Queensland begins its Sheffield Shield defence against Tasmania at the Gabba today.

Queensland will go into the new campaign without Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser, who are all in the Middle East with the Australian Test team.

Teenage batters Nathan McSweeney and Max Bryant could make their debuts against the Tigers and are likely to play a big part in the team throughout the season.

Peirson says while it will be a challenge, Burns and experienced Shield cricketers such as Peter George, Luke Feldman and Mark Steketee will help the youngsters settle in to the team.

"I think our big lynchpin is Joey Burns,” he said.

"He's Mr Consistent, he's scored runs everywhere and has a great record for Queensland.

"He's played a lot of cricket, so I think he will be our spearhead in terms of our batting.

"He's been there for our young guys and having good conversations about what to expect for their first couple of games.”

Peirson backed the new players to perform but said it was important that the likes of Sam Heazlett, who was a young player who came into the team last year, also stood up.

"The big challenge is going to be the batting and getting these young guys to score the runs that won't be there from Marnus, Matt and Uzzy,” the skipper said.

"They make a bit of time to get into the swing of first class cricket but we know that their skills are up to it.

"It's just a matter of getting them in, getting them playing and see how they go.

"Sam is a good young player as well and has had some good form in the four-day format batting at four or five last year. He's going to have a bit more pressure on him because he will have to score more runs without the other guys being around.”

Winning the four-day title last season, would not bring any extra pressure, Peirson said, in fact, he believed the challenge might give the Bulls a better chance of going back to back.

"Last year was last year,” he said.

"It was fantastic to get some success but we have to come back and do it again this year with a slightly different bunch of guys.

"It's an exciting challenge. We won the shield last year and that put everyone on notice that we have got a good group of players.

"If we can set the tone with a couple of wins early on with the bunch of guys we have now, then we will be a force to be reckoned with.”