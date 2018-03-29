Bulls get greater support for rugby season

OFF AND RUNNING: The Casino Bulls has launched its season with games against Bangalow. Greater Bank has again thrown its financial support behind the club.

GRASSROOTS sporting clubs don't survive without the support of local business like Greater Bank.

That was the simple message from Casino Bulls president Andrew Lawson about the Far North Coast Rugby Union season ahead.

Greater Bank has again committed its support to the club that has been supporting rugby in the region for the past 45 years.

In 2018, the club will field two senior teams and nine junior teams, which comes at an enormous financial cost.

"This year will be one of rebuilding for our senior club, while for the juniors we have seen a real growth in numbers, which is great for our future,” Lawson said. "The cost to put these teams on the park increases every year and our players' fees cover just a percentage of our overall costs.

"Sponsorship from Greater Bank, as well as other local businesses, is incredibly important to the success of the club both on and off the field.

"Essentially, we don't survive without it, and can't thank them enough for the support.”

The sponsorship provided by Greater Bank has assisted the club in buying uniforms and will also go towards training equipment as well as repairs and maintenance around the clubhouse.

Greater Bank's Casino branch manager Tracey Parkes welcomed the partnership with the Casino Bulls and said she looked forward to sharing the club's success in 2018.

"We've seen what a fantastic job the Bulls do to support rugby in the area and also encouraging young people to get involved in sport,” she said. "As a community bank, our charter is to support the region that supports us and it's why we have thrown our support behind the Bulls this year.”