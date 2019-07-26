Bulls are still half a chance

HALFBACK Glen Schimanski has been "living the dream” since his unexpected return to the Casino Bulls in Far North Coast rugby union.

Schimanski was thrown into the fray against Byron Bay last month in a game the Bulls won in their late season charge towards the semi-finals.

The Bulls need to keep winning and rely on other results with coach Doug Murray sticking with his winning formula.

Casino is sixth on the ladder, equal on competition points with Byron Bay and Grafton, which they play at Grafton Rugby Park tomorrow.

"Glen is living the dream, he hadn't played in years and didn't really have any intention to this season either,” Murray said.

"He came down just to help out our second grade coach and we had him on the bench in first grade against Byron Bay a few weeks ago when we were a bit short.

"We had an injury in the first play of the game and he ended up playing 80 minutes and now he's part of the team.

"I don't want to change a winning a side and he's played well the whole time now.”

Casino has not played semi-finals in over a decade and has probably left its run too late.

Lennox Head are 10 points clear in fourth but if the Bulls beat Grafton they should win their last three against Southern Cross University, Bangalow and Lismore.

The arrival of Fijian forwards Josef Lalabalavu and Ratu Vio Batibasaga along with fullback Wilson Lovokuro has helped the Bulls in the second half of the season.

Murray has also been impressed with flanker Elliott Birmingham, who is away this weekend and been replaced by club stalwart Carl Tahatu for the Grafton clash.

The Bulls also have the experienced Craig Connelly in the front row while Blake Birmingham is resting a shoulder injury.

"A few years ago whoever replaced Carl always had big shoes to fill, now it's the other way round,” Murray said.

"Elliott has really come on this season with his defence and with what he offers with the ball.

"The club has come out of some lean years but we're in pretty good shape now.

"I'm reasonably confident we're not finished yet but it will probably come down to what happens with Lennox Head.

"If they get a bonus point win this weekend we're gone.”

Kick-off is 3.15pm.

In other games tomorrow:

Ballina takes on Casuarina at Quays Reserve, Ballina, in a game that could decide second place.

Wollongbar-Alstonville host Southern Cross University for the Zeffa Cup at Lyle Park.

The game is played in memory of Rhys McNaughton, who played at both clubs before his death in 2015.

Byron Bay takes on Lennox Head at the Byron Bay Recreation Ground.

Lismore tackles Bangalow at Lismore Rugby Park.

TEAMS

Grafton: 1 Jack Anderson, 2 Zac Mason-Gale , 3 Dan Blackman (c), 4 Adam Thompson, 5 Declan Collie, 6 Billy Whalan, 7 Tom Tanner, 8 Ed McGrath, 9 Dom Bullock, 10 Adam Smidt, 11 Keaton Ingram, 12 Luke Worthing, 13 Dwayne Duke, 14 James Fairweather, 15 Kyle Hancock. Coach: Craig Howe.

Casino: 1 Craig Connelly, 2 Ben Collison, 3 Scott Kenny, 4 Nathan Davy, 5 Marcus Cusack, 6 Josef Lalabalavu, 7 Carl Tahatu, 8 Ratu Vio Batibasaga, 9 Glen Schimanski, 10 Stephen Murchie (c), 11 Nick Benn, 12 Sililo Stavenow, 13 Harrison Cusack, 14 Korey Bennett, 15 Wilson Lovokuro. Coach: Doug Murray.

Referee: Peter Campbell.

Ballina: 1 Arthur Penisini, 2 Isaac Pratten, 3 Callum Turner, 4 Jakob O'Connor, 5 Marcus Lees, 6 Brad Brown (c), 7 Luke Kliese, 8 Stan Lolohea, 9 Nick Watson, 10 Beau Clarke, 11 Leigh Foster, 12 Siosuia Koloto, 13 Tupou Lolohea, 14 Terry Ferguson, 15 Tom Watson. Coach: Chris Hickey.

Casuarina Beach: 1 Robert Beacroft, 2 Daniel Heritage, 3 Abraham Buatava, 4 Chris Dowling, 5 Elisio Tagidrau, 6 Henry Bradford, 7 Ross Colvin, 8 Adam Leach, 9 Webb Lillis, 10 Casey Calder, 11 Josh Harman, 12 Rian Olivier, 13 Hiroshi Takeyama , 14 Graham Dodge, 15 Richard White. Coach: Mick Hall.

Referee: Graham Cook.

Wollongbar-Alstonville: 1 Benji Tiatia, 2 Bill Johnston, 3 Jaiden Reginato, 4 Matt Scott, 5 Josh Galbraith, 6 Austin Markwort, 7 Justyn Keir, 8 Lloyd Morgan, 9 Ryan Graham, 10 Ben Damen (c), 11 Vincent Chee, 12 Daniel Damen, 13 Alex Gibbon, 14 Keegan Isbester, 15 Jaiden McDonald. Coach: Paul Jeffery.

Southern Cross University: 1 Kirk Taylor-Brown, 2 Isaac Penfold, 3 Pat Kelly, 4 Steve Spinks, 5 Riley Spencer, 6 Tate Spencer, 7 Finn Spencer, 8 Matt Murray, 9 Matt Anderson (c), 10 Will Hawkins, 11 Rhys Harrison, 12 Josh Wilson, 13 Matt McMullen, 14 Jake Henry, 15 Michael McMullen. Coach: Harry Witt.

Referee: Will Palmer.

Byron Bay: 1 Jordan Elliott, 2 Dan Morgan, 3 Duane Pakai, 4 Ed Randall, 5 Will Aisake, 6 James Atkins, 7 Craig Wallace (c), 8 Courtney Raymond, 9 Tom Brooks, 10 Steve Gilbert, 11 Kristians Avotins, 12 Owain Roberts, 13 Peter Gillespie, 14 Mark Howard, 15 James Boozer. Coach: Jeff Watt.

Lennox Head: 1 Jacob Carter, 2 Brad McGoulrick, 3 John Clark, 4 Luke Smith, 5 Kurt Orlanno, 6 Angus Langfield, 7 John Young, 8 Callum Jones, 9 Abe Goldsmith, 10 Matt Birmingham, 11 Sam Fitzgerald, 12 Billy Goldsmitg, 13 Callum S Jones, 14 Rhys Tatum, 15 Hugo Marks. Coach: Rob Fish.

Referee: Peter Brown.

Lismore: 1 Stuart Rose, 2 Cameron Bryant, 3 Greg Martin, 4 Gavin Tulk, 5 Ben Carroll, 6 Tyler Coveney, 7 Dylan Tulk, 8 Angus MacDougall, 9 Jack Everingham, 10 William Fairweather, 11 Sam Nilon, 12 James Grubb, 13 Brenden Willaims (c), 14 Perry Daly, 15 Andrew Sky. Coach: Ray Taylor.

Bangalow: 1 Aniri Whewell, 2 Nick Jones (c), 3 Neil Moran, 4 Rob Wrightman, 5 Josh Johns, 6 Jack Bensley, 7 John Turagabeci, 8 David Johnson, 9 Rowan Ozols, 10 Ben Farrow, 11 Sam Campbell, 12 Daniel Hill, 13 Jed Erickson, 14 Tim Cohen, 15 Will Warren. Coach: Tim Cohen.

Referee: James McElligott.