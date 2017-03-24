Bullish market: cattle report

NUMBERS were similar to last week for a yarding of 1,373 head. Around 1,100 young cattle were sold on Wednesday consisting mainly of medium weight vealers and a fair number of light weights, while yearlings were in small numbers.

The yarding of grown cattle was made up mainly of cows. Quality of the vealers was good with mainly prime milk veal offered.

Competition was stronger with trade vealers selling 20c dearer, with best of the light veal under 200kg selling to a top of 318c, while medium weights ranged from 290c to 319c to average 313c/kg.

Restocker vealer steers were 10c dearer and more in places, selling from 300c to 432c for light weights and calves to 448c/kg.

Restocker vealer heifers also gained ground selling to a top of 352c/kg.

The yarding of export cattle consisted of several pens of heavy steers and bullocks and a good offering of cows.

Quality of the bullocks improved this week, ranging from 261c to 271c/kg. The few heifers sold to a top of 250c/kg.

There was some well finished medium and heavy cows through the sale.

Heavy cows were up to 10c dearer, while medium weights saw little change and they averaged 212c, heavy cows sold to a top of 235c/kg.