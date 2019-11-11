Bullets train not derailed by collapse

BULLETS star import Lamar Patterson says the 95-85 loss to Sydney on Friday night will not put a dent in Brisbane's belief but they needed to develop more of a killer instinct against the NBL's top teams.

The Bullets led by 15 points late in the second term but a horror third quarter saw the league-leading Kings take control and march on to their ninth-straight victory over Brisbane.

Sydney scored the first 12 points of the third quarter on the way to a 28-8 term that included a 16-2 run in the final five minutes.

It was the ideal opportunity for Brisbane to snap the losing streak to the Kings given Sydney was at the end of an eight-day, three-game road trip and the Bullets were firing on all cylinders in the first half at home, enjoying a double-digit buffer.

A week earlier, Brisbane had put away reigning NBL champions Perth at "The Armoury" and they looked set to maintain their unbeaten record at home.

However, Sydney found their range offensively and dialled up the physicality defensively while Brisbane committed costly turnovers that led to 23 points for the Kings, fell foul with the whistle-happy officials and lost all momentum.

Lamar Patterson (centre) of the Bullets in action during the Round 6 NBL match between the Brisbane Bullets and the Sydney Kings. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

"Giving up that lead is frustrating but we know we can play pretty much anyone,'' Patterson said.

"Obviously we were in control but we've just got to finish it.

"That's what it comes down to, just being able to close games against the top teams, that's what you've got to do.

"They weren't going to give up so we had to maintain it and we didn't do that.

"I don't think we've ever had a lack of confidence when it comes to playing against these teams … a bunch of different things (happened) and it turned out the way it did.''

Patterson was the standout for Brisbane with 22 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a blocked shot. Matt Hodgson, Nathan Sobey and Jason Cadee were the only other Bullets players to register double figures in the points column as too much was left to too few as Brisbane fell to a 4-4 record.

Brisbane players and coaches will enjoy a rare weekend off before setting their sights on the "Sunshine Stoush" with Cairns in Cairns on Saturday November 16.

Bullets head coach Andrej Lemanis did not sugar-coat the third quarter disaster but said there was "lots to like" from the first half that Brisbane could build on when they reassemble on Monday.