Bullets backing proves NBA means serious business

The NBL and NBA relationship continues to grow. Picture: Christian Petersen

The NBL and NBA relationship continues to grow. Picture: Christian Petersen

IT is not a hopeful PR spin, the relationship between the NBL and NBA is legit.

The cold, hard cash kind of real.

The Brisbane Bullets being majority owned by a consortium backed by serious NBA money is the latest significant step in the beautiful friendship.

The bond between the competitions has been happening for a while thanks to the hard work from the NBL head office led by owner Larry Kestelman and NBL commissioner Jeremy Loeliger.

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial

The record number of Aussies playing in the NBA does not hurt either.

NBL teams are about to embark on trips across the Pacific Ocean for pre-season games in the US against NBA teams. It is the third-straight year these games have taken place.

Teenage American stars like LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton are in Australia this summer as part of NBL Next Stars program which provides an alternative to the US college system before they nominate for the NBA draft.

Both Ball and Hampton are expected to be very high draft selections next year after their 'finishing school' experience in the NBL where they earn cash and compete against grown men - two things the NCAA system cannot offer.

Ball and Hampton announced their intentions to head Down Under on the ESPN sports network in the US.

If their stints in the NBL help their NBA aspirations, many will follow. There's already a host of NBA talent scouts at their games and media coverage back in the US.

All of that stuff is great. Awesome, in fact. It has well and truly put the NBL on the global map.

NBA Draft hopeful LaMelo Ball is playing in the NBL. Picture: Steve Bell

But nothing beats money in the bank.

Buying teams means that NBA types have skin in the game here in Australia.

A consortium that included former Dallas, Phoenix and Miami star Shawn Marion took control of the New Zealand Breakers last year.

The new South-East Melbourne Phoenix feature a number of current and ex-NBA players as owners including Australia's own Dante Exum, Josh Childress, Al Harrington and Zac Randolph.

The NBA and those in it clearly recognise that the NBL is a serious competition. NBL games will be broadcast into the US this season via Facebook

A no lip service is being paid here. Just bills. So it's serious business.