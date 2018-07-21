Embarrassing snag behind Bulldogs' ‘very amateur’ bungle

Bulldogs captain Josh Jackson talks to referee Henry Perenara after the sin-binning of Brett Morris on Thursday night. Picture: Matt King/Getty Images

Bulldogs captain Josh Jackson talks to referee Henry Perenara after the sin-binning of Brett Morris on Thursday night. Picture: Matt King/Getty Images

THE Bulldogs have revealed they weren't able to avoid Thursday night's jersey clash fiasco against the Eels because the jumpers they needed were at the cleaners.

During the game, NRL commentators hit out at the "very amateur" appearance of the Bulldogs and Eels both sporting blue jumpers with lighter coloured stripes at ANZ Stadium.

Many viewers complained the similar jerseys made it difficult to follow the action on TV.

It prompted the NRL to issue a "please explain" to the Bulldogs, who accepted blame for the fiasco.

According to reports the NRL plans to review the incident on Monday, but has already concluded the Bulldogs failed to use their predominantly white strip despite being instructed to by the NRL.

The Sydney Morning Herald has revealed the Bulldogs became aware of their mistake upon arriving at ANZ Stadium and even contemplated sending an official back to their Belmore headquarters to pick up their home game jerseys.

Unfortunately, the club then realised the jerseys were still at the cleaners, after they were also worn during the Bulldogs' round 18 loss to South Sydney at ANZ Stadium last week.

"There was a breakdown in communication," Canterbury's football manager Gareth Holmes told Fairfax Media.

"We had put in a submission at the start of the season to wear a special-event jersey we had for the Parramatta game. It was a Dogs of War jersey, but it was denied.

It’s all gone wrong for the Dogs this year.

"I can only assume it was denied because it was a darker shade of blue and similar to the jersey worn by Parramatta.

"We were told to wear the home jersey but that got missed and because we were the away team we turned up with the away jerseys.

"We looked at making a last-minute dash to get the other jerseys but because we had worn them last Saturday (\ (against South Sydney) they were still in at the cleaners.''

It was not a good look for the game.

The Bulldogs have also been issued a "please explain" from the NRL over TV vision of a Bulldogs staff member being spotted using a mobile phone in the team's sheds during Thursday's loss to Parramatta.

The Bulldogs staff member was seen on the Fox Sports broadcast holding a mobile phone and showing it to Brett Morris as he rode an exercise bike after being sent to the sin-bin.

Under NRL integrity rules, only select staff members are allowed to use phones in team dressing rooms on game day.

The Bulldogs have been caught using phones in the changeroom.

It's understood that particular staff member was not authorised to use a phone and she was using it to show the Bulldogs winger a stream of the match while he served his 10 minutes in the bin.

The NRL last year instituted a game-day ban on phones being used in sheds to prevent information leaking to betting agencies or bookies.

It has not been suggested the Bulldogs staff member was in contact with anyone. An NRL spokesman said the governing body would be raising their concerns and asking about the circumstances in which the phone was used.

"The Bulldogs have advised the NRL that the device was used to show the match but we will follow up with the club in due course," the spokesman said.

- with AAP