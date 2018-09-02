I want to play semi-finals football: Klemmer

CANTERBURY players are already champing at the bit for 2019 even though they still have one more game this season.

The likes of Adam Elliott and David Klemmer would give anything for next week to be round one of 2019, such is the level of enthusiasm at the Belmore club at the moment.

Taking the scalps of top eight sides Brisbane, New Zealand and St George Illawarra in recent weeks has left Klemmer ruing what might have been for the Bulldogs this year.

"Next year can't come soon enough," he told The Sunday Telegraph.

"I want to be playing this time of the year, It will be hard watching the finals and not playing but I think it will as more fuel to the fire.

"Obviously it's good to get away for a couple of weeks but I can't wait to get to get back into training.

"I want to play semi-finals next year."

After a year of off-field drama due to salary cap issues and a lack of results on the field, the Bulldogs have managed to turn their season around. Instead of languishing at the bottom of the ladder, they go into Sunday's clash against Cronulla searching for their third-straight win.

Elliott says the mood around the club is the best it has been since he played his first game of NRL back in 2016.

"This is probably the best vibe we've had at the club since I can remember, since I made my debut. It's awesome. I can't already for day one of preseason. I've spoken to a lot boys and they all feel the same," he said.

Adam Elliott will have off-season surgery on his wrist.

"We're keen for a break physically but I think everyone is wishing we hit this form 20 rounds ago and that still had the chance to be in the top eight."

The durable lock forward, who hasn't missed a game over the last two years, will go under the knife for some repairs on his left wrist in the off season.

Elliott has been managing the injury since it occurred earlier in the year. He's hoping to be back in time for his first full preseason since graduating into first grade.