Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
In trouble: Bulldogs pair Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have been stood down.
In trouble: Bulldogs pair Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have been stood down.
Rugby League

Bulldogs duo axed over alleged misconduct

by Dean Ritchie
10th Mar 2020 4:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CANTERBURY'S Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor have sensationally been provisionally suspended by the NRL and ruled out of Thursday night's Round 1 blockbuster against Parramatta.

The pair have been issued show cause notices by the NRL for alleged breaches of the game's code of conduct.

Canterbury referred the matter to the NRL's integrity unit after receiving reports of alleged misconduct by the pair and have also started their own internal review. Neither player is the subject of a criminal investigation.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO. Every game of every round LIVE & Ad-Break Free during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Corey Harawira-Naera has been issued a show cause notice by the NRL Picture: Alix Sweeney
Corey Harawira-Naera has been issued a show cause notice by the NRL Picture: Alix Sweeney

"The allegations are that each player engaged in behaviour that represents a serious breach of the NRL rules and the Bulldogs' code of conduct, resulting in the NRL notice," the Bulldogs said in a statement.

"The club supports the NRL's decision to issue the breach notices and will continue to work with the NRL to conclude the process.

Jayden Okunbor will also miss the match against the Eels. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Jayden Okunbor will also miss the match against the Eels. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

"Both players have an opportunity to respond to the matters alleged in the breach notice before any final decision is made."

tips promo image

More Stories

Show More
canterbury bulldogs corey harawira-naera jayden okunbor nrl rugby league

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Horrific’ condition that took 25 years to diagnose

        premium_icon ‘Horrific’ condition that took 25 years to diagnose

        Health “THEY were tears of relief and they were also tears of anger ‒ why did it take 25 years for someone to listen to me? It’s wrong.”

        Why holy water has been removed from our churches

        premium_icon Why holy water has been removed from our churches

        News Lismore Catholic Diocese issues six strict directives to parishes

        ‘YOU'RE FORGIVEN’: Boatie's heartfelt letter to thieves

        premium_icon ‘YOU'RE FORGIVEN’: Boatie's heartfelt letter to thieves

        News DAD begs thieves to show his boat "some love"

        VOTE NOW: Which is the best Northern Rivers nail salon?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Which is the best Northern Rivers nail salon?

        News Tell us who you think does the best nails in our region