Bulldogs to fight for Klemmer

CANTERBURY chief executive Andrew Hill hasn't given up on keeping David Klemmer despite reports the star front-rower has already undergone a medical examination for Newcastle.

Hill has confirmed to members that the club had met with Klemmer to discuss his future at the club, where he has two more years remaining on his current deal.

It has been reported Klemmer was offered a $4.6 million deal over four years to join the Knights, beginning next season.

Hill conceded the decision would be left to the Kangaroos and NSW representative.

"David is very much a valued member of our club and has been with us for nearly a decade," Hill told members at the Canterbury Leagues Club on Tuesday.

"We've made it really clear to Dave that we want him at our football club and we're prepared to work with him and support him in whatever way we have to make that happen.

"Ultimately Dave, who has some personal matters he needs to address, he needs to make a decision also about his future, not just his football."

David Klemmer could be heading to the Knights. Photo: AAP Image.

Klemmer's potential exit would be a hammer blow for a Bulldogs squad that has already lost a wealth of experience in Josh and Brett Morris plus Greg Eastwood.

Test front-rower Aaron Woods and utility Moses Mbye also left mid-season before the Bulldogs finished the season in 12th.

There are suggestions the Bulldogs are looking to be compensated for granting Klemmer, 24, a release from his contract.

"What I will say is that this is far from an ideal situation," Hill said.

"The approach the club is taking is any decision around Dave needs to be beneficial to the football club and ensure our long-term position is not jeopardised.

"What I will confirm is we'll continue to work with David and his management team to ensure that we deal with this matter professionally and as quickly as possible, for the benefit primarily for the football club, our supporters, and also Dave."

The speculation comes a day before the Bulldogs join Canberra, the Warriors and Parramatta as the first teams to return for the NRL pre-season.

The club confirmed the factually incorrect reports relate to the amount of money Klemmer's contract with the Bulldogs is worth.

It was reported Klemmer was being paid $400,000 a season, but the club denies that is the case.