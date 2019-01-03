Bulla comes out of the gate firing

Byron Bay bowler Bulla Burton on the first day of the Summerland Singles at Cherry Street Ballina Bowling Club.

BYRON Bay bowler Bulla Burton was one of the local standouts on the first day of the $12,600 Summerland Singles at Cherry Street Ballina Bowling Club.

He had a big win first up when he beat Lennox Head bowler Norm Wilson 21-4 before a narrow 21-19 win over Tim Hale.

It took a 21-16 loss against Rowan Norris to keep him out of post sectional play after his third game.

Burton is coming off some success in 2018 where he was the Zone One open singles runner-up against Alstonville's Peter Taylor.

Taylor went on to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open in June while Burton won the Zone One senior pairs with Jim Clark.

The greens were filled with some of the best local bowlers yesterday including David Ball, Mark Baylis, Alf Boston, Neil Burgess and Gavin McPhail.

Burgess is from Ballina and has won the event multiple times while former champion Jono Davis also played.

Father-son combination Simon and Kobe Barton were back after playing in the pairs together last week.

Beenleigh bowler Dale McWhinney also returned after finishing runner-up in the pairs with his older brother Dean on Saturday.

"We had bigger crowds than usual here for the pairs final and we're slowing starting to build back up again today,” event organiser Kris Lehfeldt said.

"There is a lot of our best local players spread out across the greens today which is great to see.

"The big guns will keep rolling in towards the weekend and it all points towards another busy tournament.

"It's a big job with the amount of volunteers we need at the singles and we have a lot of good people here helping out.”

Another 32 bowlers will compete today with the sectional winners going to qualify for the gold and silver finals on Sunday.

The winner of the prestigious gold division will take home $3000 while the silver winner will earn $1200.

Bendigo's Nathan Wilson is among the top bowlers playing today along with Jayden Christie, Ken Emura, Maree Gibbs and Ian Law.

Saturday is stacked with talent including defending champion David Ferguson, Sean Baker, Barrie Lester and Ben Twist.

Spectators are encouraged to attend with games played until 6pm each night.