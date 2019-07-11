Menu
Swimmers and surfers are being advised to be shark smart.
Bull, white sharks detected off North Coast beaches

11th Jul 2019 12:01 PM

THE sun is finally out, it's school holidays, and it's very tempting to go for a swim or a surf.

But it's important to be #sharksmart if you're heading into the ocean.

The NSW DPI this morning reported a tagged bull shark was detected off Lennox Point at Lennox Head, and earlier a 2.89m white shark was caught on a smart drumline off Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head.

Just before 12.30pm, a 2.04m white shark was caught on a smart drumline at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina.

Earlier this morning, surfers were evacuated from Shelly Beach at Ballina after Surf Life Saving NSW reported a sighting of a bull shark.

How to be shark smart

  • Tell an on-duty lifesaver or lifeguard if you spot a shark near swimmers or surfers
  • Don't swim too far from shore
  • Don't swim with bleeding cuts or wounds
  • Always swim, dive or surf with other people
  • Avoid swimming and surfing when it's dark or during twilight hours
  • Avoid murky water, waters with known effluents or sewage
  • Avoid areas used by recreational or commercial fishers
  • Avoid areas with signs of bait fish or fish feeding activity; diving seabirds are a good indicator of fish activity
  • Do not rely on sightings of dolphins to indicate the absence of sharks; both often feed together on the same food
  • Be aware that sharks may be present between sandbars or near steep drop offs
  • Avoid swimming in canals and swimming or surfing in river/harbour mouths
  • Avoid having pets in the water with you
  • Do not swim/surf near or interfere with shark nets
  • Consider using a personal deterrent.

