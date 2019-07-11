Bull, white sharks detected off North Coast beaches

Swimmers and surfers are being advised to be shark smart.

THE sun is finally out, it's school holidays, and it's very tempting to go for a swim or a surf.

But it's important to be #sharksmart if you're heading into the ocean.

The NSW DPI this morning reported a tagged bull shark was detected off Lennox Point at Lennox Head, and earlier a 2.89m white shark was caught on a smart drumline off Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head.

Just before 12.30pm, a 2.04m white shark was caught on a smart drumline at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina.

Earlier this morning, surfers were evacuated from Shelly Beach at Ballina after Surf Life Saving NSW reported a sighting of a bull shark.

