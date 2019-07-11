Bull, white sharks detected off North Coast beaches
THE sun is finally out, it's school holidays, and it's very tempting to go for a swim or a surf.
But it's important to be #sharksmart if you're heading into the ocean.
The NSW DPI this morning reported a tagged bull shark was detected off Lennox Point at Lennox Head, and earlier a 2.89m white shark was caught on a smart drumline off Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head.
Just before 12.30pm, a 2.04m white shark was caught on a smart drumline at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina.
Earlier this morning, surfers were evacuated from Shelly Beach at Ballina after Surf Life Saving NSW reported a sighting of a bull shark.
How to be shark smart
- Tell an on-duty lifesaver or lifeguard if you spot a shark near swimmers or surfers
- Don't swim too far from shore
- Don't swim with bleeding cuts or wounds
- Always swim, dive or surf with other people
- Avoid swimming and surfing when it's dark or during twilight hours
- Avoid murky water, waters with known effluents or sewage
- Avoid areas used by recreational or commercial fishers
- Avoid areas with signs of bait fish or fish feeding activity; diving seabirds are a good indicator of fish activity
- Do not rely on sightings of dolphins to indicate the absence of sharks; both often feed together on the same food
- Be aware that sharks may be present between sandbars or near steep drop offs
- Avoid swimming in canals and swimming or surfing in river/harbour mouths
- Avoid having pets in the water with you
- Do not swim/surf near or interfere with shark nets
- Consider using a personal deterrent.