Authorities were notified of a 2.2m bull shark at South Ballina about 7.30am on June 16.
News

Bull shark detected three times in half an hour

19th Jun 2018 6:50 AM | Updated: 8:10 AM

A BULL shark has been pinged three times within half an hour off Lighthouse Beach at Ballina this morning.

The NSW SharkSmart Twitter feed has reported the tagged shark was first detected at 5.26am.

It was then pinged three minutes later, and again at 6.07am.

Anyone planning to surf or swim in the area is advised to take care.

A 2.3m common blacktip shark was spotted by DPI at Sharpes Beach, Ballina at 8.04am on June 16. The beach was evacuated.
It comes after a number of shark sightings by the Department of Primary Industries over the past few days.

The Lighthouse Beach receiver detected a tagged bull shark twice yesterday just after 5pm.

A 2m tiger shark was caught on a SMART drumline at Joggly Point, off Evans Head, at 3.22pm yesterday, before it was and tagged and released by DPI contractors.

It was just three hours after a 2.2m white shark was also tagged and released from a SMART drumline off Shelly Beach at Ballina.

Over the weekend, sharks were also detected at:

  • Lennox Point (bull shark)
  • Sharpes Beach (bull shark)
  • Lighthouse Beach (bull shark)
  • North Wall, Ballina (two, 2m bull sharks)
  • New Brighton (1.8m bull shark and common blacktips)
  • Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head (2m bull shark)
  • South Wall, Ballina (2.2m bull shark).
DPI aerial report of a 2.4m common blacktip at New Brighton just after 10am on June 17.
Lismore Northern Star

