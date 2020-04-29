Bulk recycling centre reopens … but there are new rules

RECYCLING OPEN: The popular Return and Earn bulk collection centre at the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre reopened today.

THE Return and Earn bulk collection centre at the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre in Wyrallah Road has reopened today, with new COVID-19 safety measures in place.

The facility is open for anyone who wishes to recycle more than 100 eligible containers. Operating hours are now Wednesday to Saturday from 8am to 3pm.

Bookings are not required to use the facility but the following COVID-19 safety procedures are now place:

People will be given a number on arrival and must stay in their car until their number is called.

People will be required to place their items in specially marked bins before using the sorting table.

Staff will no longer be able to help lift heavy bins, bags etc onto the sorting table. People must be able to lift and move items themselves.

Reimbursement will be in the form of cash provided in clear plastic bags.

“This is good news for local residents and we want to thank people for their patience as we progressively work to reopen services at the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre,” Lismore City Council’s Infrastructure Services Director Peter Jeuken said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused some big safety challenges but we are working through these as fast as possible so we can return as many services as possible to normal. We will continue to advise the community as more services become available.”

Containers that are eligible for a refund at the Return and Earn bulk collection centre include:

Glass

Plastic

Aluminium

Steel

Liquid paperboard (cartons)

Containers should be empty, uncrushed, unbroken and have the original label attached. Wine, spirits, cordial and plain milk containers are not eligible.

For more information on the Return and Earn scheme or what containers can be recycled, visit returnandearn.org.au.

The Return and Earn Reverse Vending Machines operated by TOMRA at Brewster Street in Lismore and Oliver Ave in Goonellabah remain operational.