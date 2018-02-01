Bulk drop-off centre for drink recycling opening soon

Deposited bottles are stacked into bins at the rear of the 'Return and Earn' recycling station.

Deposited bottles are stacked into bins at the rear of the 'Return and Earn' recycling station. Tweed Daily News

LISMORE recyclers will be able to avoid the reverse vending machine to get their refund on drink containers with a bulk drop off centre opening next week.

Lismore City Council is responsible for establishing the centre for volumes of more than 100 containers outside the Lismore Recycling and Recovery Centre on Wyrallah Road.

Consumers will be able to collect their refund in cash.

The centre is aimed at businesses, community groups, schools and sporting clubs who have collected more than 100 containers, although community members may also use the facility if they have more than 100 containers.

The call for another facility comes after issues with the reverse vending machine (RVM) for the NSW Government Return and Earn Scheme.

Like the reverse vending machines currently accepting containers for 10 cent refunds, the drop-off centre will accept most 150ml to three litre drink containers except for wine, spirits, cordial, milk or health tonic containers.

Containers eligible for a refund include glass, plastic, aluminium, steel and cardboard cartons.

Containers must be empty, uncrushed, unbroken and have original label attached for the refund.

Business development coordinator for commercial services, Danielle Hanigan, told The Northern Star earlier this month the machine will be "big and cone shaped” and containers will be fed in by staff at the site.

"Machines will scan the barcode much like the reverse vending machines and a receipt will be issued stating the number of containers deposited,” Ms Hanigan said.

"Consumers will then be able to obtain a cash refund after the deposit and people doing it on a regular basis will be able to set up an account.

"Even schools and scout groups could have people drop off containers to them to deposit the rubbish - it's a lot easier to feed them rather than the RVM.”

The bulk collection point will open Wednesday February 7 at the Lismore Recycling and Recovery Centre in Wyrallah Road.

It will operate Wednesday, Thursday 7am - 4pm and Saturday 9am - 4pm.