Bulk buy of solar panels means cheaper prices

Lismore local Michael Qualmann at his home with his 3kw solar system.

COMMUNITY members on the Northern Rivers are leading the way in the uptake of renewable energy by organising a bulk buy for solar and batteries in April.

Enova Community and COREM, in partnership with social enterprise Suncrowd, have organised the bulk buy to enable households to access solar and battery technology at lower prices.

This will cover the five local government areas including Byron, Ballina, Lismore, Tweed and Richmond Valley Shires.

There'll be a series of free events throughout the region in April, with one in Lismore on Wednesday, April 19.

Here attendees will receive one-to-one advice from local energy experts, meet the technology suppliers, and access bulk discounts.

Lismore resident and solar home owner, Michael Qualmann is one of over 700 people already registered to attend a community bulk buy event.

As a solar advocate and electrical engineer with three decades of experience in the solar industry, Mr. Qualmann sees the bulk buy as "a fantastic opportunity for everyone to access top quality products at attractive prices, and for people who don't know much about solar to learn more and make an informed decision”.

Lismore is home to over 4700 solar households, which means "it has one of the highest rates of uptake of solar power in NSW”.

The region will soon too be home to the first floating solar installation in Australia, with 100kW of community-owned solar currently in construction, a project Mr Qualmann has been instrumental in developing.

Mr Qualmann is considering adding battery storage and more solar to his existing 3kW system through the bulk buy for a number of reasons.

"I want to reduce my energy footprint as much as I can and I'm tired of regular blackouts at my home,” he said.

"I believe that battery storage together with a good sized solar system is becoming more and more financially attractive if and when good quality technology can be bought at attractive prices, such as via this bulk buy”.

A portion of funds generated from the bulk buy will go directly to community partners Enova Community and COREM.

These funds will be used to invest in their local projects to further increase access and uptake of renewable energy in the Northern Rivers.

To find out more and get involved, RSVP to attend a bulk buy event at www.suncrowd.com.au