Bulahdelah head-on linked to Newcastle death

DRIVER involved in head-on collision on Pacific Highway, near Bulahdelah under police guard in John Hunter Hospital .

POLICE are appealing for information as investigations continue into the discovery of a body after a house fire in Raymond Terrace, and a subsequent head-on crash at Bulahdelah this morning.

Emergency services were called to a home on Rosemount Drive at Raymond Terrace about 12.30am , after reports of an explosion and a fire.

Firefighters found a body inside which is yet to be formally identified.

The 76-year-woman who lives in the home has not been accounted for.

Fifty minutes later, about 1.20am , a northbound Nissan X-Trail and a southbound B-double truck collided in the southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway, about 5km north of Bulahdelah.

The 69-year-old male driver of the Nissan has been taken to John Hunter Hospital where he remains under police guard. Police are investigating if the incidents are linked.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information provided will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Police have asked the public not to report crime information via police social media pages.