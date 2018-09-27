Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An artist's impression of the academy.
An artist's impression of the academy. Contributed
News

Building work to start on Qantas Academy today

28th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONSTRUCTION on Toowoomba's new Qantas Pilot Training Academy will begin this morning.

Wagner Corp chair Denis Wagner said he was very confident work would be completed by the expected July 2019 opening date.

"Work will begin (this) morning," Mr Wagner said.

"We will engage a lot of subcontractors locally and building contractors.

"There will be opportunities right through this region for people to come in and assist us through the construction phase. We're extremely confident we will deliver."

 

Denis Wagner. Qantas pilot training academy announced for Wellcamp airport. Thursday, 27th Sep, 2018.
Denis Wagner. Qantas pilot training academy announced for Wellcamp airport. Thursday, 27th Sep, 2018. Nev Madsen

Mr Wagner said there would be 100 new direct jobs created in the construction phase of the project.

"There will be 300 indirect jobs through construction," he said.

"There are huge economic benefits going forward. Current estimates is the gross regional product in the first year of operations is $34 million for this region."

Qantas announced the plan to open a 500 student capacity academy earlier this year and called for regional airports to submit bids to be considered for the project.

 

An artist impression of what the Qantas Pilot Training Academy at Wellcamp Airport will look like.
An artist impression of what the Qantas Pilot Training Academy at Wellcamp Airport will look like. Contributed

In June, the airline announced nine locations in regional Australia had been shortlisted for the academy. Those were Toowoomba, Alice Springs, Bendigo, Busselton, Dubbo, Launceston, Mackay, Tamworth and Wagga Wagga.

In August the airline announced it would select two locations for two smaller 250 student capacity academies.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said the airline wanted to be completely open and transparent in the decision on where to build the facility.

"You can't do that under the radar, you have to do that publicly," he said.

 

Related Items

qantas qantas pilot training academy wagners wellcamp airport
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Atrocious' behaviour of teen joy riders exposed

    premium_icon 'Atrocious' behaviour of teen joy riders exposed

    Crime ONE of five boys arrested following Wednesday's high speed chase through Byron Bay has an "appalling prior record', a court has heard.

    'It will be fixed': Bypass will not fall off the radar

    premium_icon 'It will be fixed': Bypass will not fall off the radar

    Council News There will be no expense spared to improve safety on bypass

    Hunt for turkey killer as more targeted in 'horrific' attack

    premium_icon Hunt for turkey killer as more targeted in 'horrific' attack

    Crime Several turkeys have been shot with arrows in "disturbing” attack

    Portrait of Lismore a gift to city

    premium_icon Portrait of Lismore a gift to city

    Art & Theatre Capturing the heart and soul of a town

    Local Partners