Building society to reopen after flood devastation

IN A matter of weeks, Newcastle Permanent will open a temporary branch only metres from its severely flood damaged Lismore branch to resume services to local customers.

The temporary branch will open at 104 Molesworth Street in the CBD, less than 100m from the existing branch which was under almost 2m of water during the peak of the March flood.

Lismore Branch Lending Manager, Andrew Virtue, thanked local customers for their patience and support since March.

"I'm really grateful for the fantastic support we've received from our local customers who have been coming in to our Ballina branch since March, and really proud of our team's work to look after our customers during that time,” Mr Virtue said.

"We had hoped to reopen earlier, however our post-flood investigations unearthed significant building issues which will take longer than expected to fix, meaning that the only way we could resume services soon was to find and open a temporary branch.

"The temporary branch will be opened for customers in mid-June, and signs will point to the new location from the existing building, to help customers find their way.

"An ATM will be made available in the branch, while in the meantime customers can access ATM services through the nearby Westpac and St George ATMs and Newcastle Permanent's Lismore Square ATM.”

Newcastle Permanent is the largest building society in Australia, operating almost 60 branches and employing nearly 1,000 people throughout regional NSW.