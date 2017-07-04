Building relationships with local Aboriginal communities

Protecting Aboriginal cultural heritage sites and landscapes is an important focus of North Coast Local Land Services programs and partnerships.

NORTH Coast Local Land Services is celebrating innovative cultural connection projects in light of NAIDOC Week.

NAIDOC Week 2017 runs from July 2-9 and is an opportunity for all Australians to come together to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Land Services Manager Royce Bennett said the 2017 theme of NAIDOC Week 'our languages matter', ties in closely with the work being undertaken by North Coast Local Land Services to help protect and strengthen Aboriginal cultural heritage.

"We recognise the importance and value of traditional knowledge in the management of natural resources and productive agricultural land,” Ms Bennett said.

"Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have a strong social, spiritual and cultural connection with their Country.

"Our team works in partnerships with individuals and organisations, both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal to deliver services to ensure that Aboriginal culture and values underline natural resource management decisions.”

Local Land Services has produced a special NAIDOC Week edition of its newsletter Local Links, which showcases the array of partnerships and projects being undertaken to support Aboriginal people to care for Country.

"The special 2017 NAIDOC Week edition of Local Links, highlights 12 projects that are delivering services that support Aboriginal people throughout the state,” Royce said.

Download a copy of Local Links from www.northcoast.lls.nsw.gov.au.