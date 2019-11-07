Emergency situation declared as fireys battle CBD blaze

UPDATE: Police have declared an emergency situation as firefighters work to control a fire in a vacant building which used to house a dry cleaning business.

The declaration of an emergency situation under the Public Safety Preservation Act was made just before midday.

Fire in the old Ipswich Dry Cleaners on Brisbane Street on Thursday. Rob Williams

The declared zone is bounded by Limestone St, Brisbane St, Marsden Parade and Bell St.

Police and emergency services are currently at the scene assisting with evacuating nearby businesses and residences and traffic diversions are in place.

Power to the building has been cut and firefighters are continuing to dampen down the building.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said there was no fire in adjacent buildings, including Hog's Australia's Steakhouse Ipswich.

"It has been flagged with the fire investigation unit but no one will attend until the fire is out," she said.

"(Firefighters) are monitoring the atmosphere in surrounding areas as well."

No business has operated out of the building for about 10 years.

EARLIER: FIREFIGHTERS are on scene of a structural fire in the Ipswich CBD.

Three crews got to the scene on the corner of Brisbane at 12.02pm after responding to smoke coming out of the building.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a single-storey brick building is on fire but surrounding buildings are not under threat at this time.

Firefighters are attempting to gain access to the building.

MORE TO COME.

