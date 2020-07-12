Building destroyed in fire was being used as makeshift home

Fire destroyed a shed in Cullen St, Nimbin early Sunday morning. The structure was all that remained of the Nimbin Museum after a fire in 2014.

CULLEN St in Nimbin has been subject to another fire after the shed behind the old museum site caught fire overnight.

The shed has been reduced to rubble by the fire after surviving the fire that destroyed the museum and Rainbow Cafe in 2014.

According to Nimbin residents, the shed was used as a place to stay for homeless people in the area and a man was living there at the time but is believed to have not been harmed in the fire.

NSW Rural Fire Service spokesman Greg Allan said crews were called to the fire about 1.15am.

He said the outbuilding was found well alight when firefighters arrived.

"That fire was contained approximately 30 minutes later at 1.35," Mr Allan said.

Senior Constable Andrew Hodgson from the Nimbin Police said no one was hurt as a result of the fire.

"At this stage we're still looking into it, we're not too sure what the outcome is going to be," Sen-Constable Hodgson said.

"There was no other properties damaged as a result, it was just that one shed that burnt down.

"We're not too sure about the circumstances of it.

"There was a bloke who was inside and police managed to get him out."

The previous fire in 2014 had a devastating impact on the community which lost an important community space in the aftermath.

Last year, the scene of the most recent fire was subject to a DA with interest in renewing the ruined space as reported by The Northern Star.

