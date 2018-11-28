Menu
A Total Fire Ban is in place for the entire Northern Rivers today.
Building destroyed by fire, crews on high alert

Liana Turner
28th Nov 2018 10:47 AM
FIRE investigators will work to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a Northern Rivers building overnight.

Rural Fire Service Far North Coast Superintendent David Cook said fire crews were called to a property on Main Arm Rd at Upper Main Arm at midnight.

Supt Cook said a single-room building which contained a kichen and loungeroom was destroyed in the blaze.

He said a separate building contained bedrooms of the home.

"They were protected and left unburned,” Supt Cook said.

Supt Cook said one firefighter suffered a fall at the scene and was driven to hospital.

He said the residents, who were present at the time, were unharmed.

Meanwhile, he said RFS crews were continuing to monitor two bushfires, one at Commissioners Creek and another at Eungella.

Both are listed as "being controlled”.

The Commissioners Creek fire, south of Uki, has burnt through about 8 ha while the Eungella fire - located in rough terrain near Mount Warning - has burnt 241 ha.

Supt Cook said RFS volunteers, Fire and Rescue NSW and National Parks and Wildlife teams were on high alert during today's Total Fire Ban, which spans the entire Northern Rivers.

No fires are permitted today and all fire permits have been suspended during the ban, a result of the forecast hot and windy conditions.

Supt Cook said it was "extremely important” residents comply with the fire ban as any fires could have "considerable consequences” in the severe weather conditions.

Lismore Northern Star

