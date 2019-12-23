Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The builder was refused bail due to the raft of charges facing him.
The builder was refused bail due to the raft of charges facing him.
Crime

Builder, accused home invader refused bail for Christmas

Ross Irby
, ross.iby@qt.com.au
23rd Dec 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of taking part in a violent home invasion type offence has been refused bail following his arrest and being charged.

Michael David Poynter, 40, a builder from Riverview, ­appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court charged with two counts of assault causing bodily harm when armed/in company at Raceview on November 19; doing grievous bodily harm; entering a dwelling with intent by break/at night; and doing acts intended to maim or disfigure.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police opposed bail with the allegations involving serious offences, a high level of violence, and with multiple victims.

Lawyer Matthew Fairclough made the bail application, saying conditions could be put in place to minimise any perceived risks.

"He denies the allegations," Mr Fairclough said.

"A trial in Ipswich District Court would be up to 12 months away."

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said the allegations involved entering a house and the use of weapons.

One of the alleged offenders is accused of having a metal pole and another a knife.

After consideration of all matters Mr Fowler refused Poynter bail and adjourned the case to January 15.

court news crime home invasion ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beautiful whales pop up on street corner

        premium_icon Beautiful whales pop up on street corner

        News A LOCAL artist has seen her dream come true unveiling a large scale mural in the centre of town depicting a plethora of underwater creatures in a dynamic scene.

        Special effects and lights instead of fireworks for NYE festival

        premium_icon Special effects and lights instead of fireworks for NYE...

        News Tropical Fruits has confirmed the traditional fireworks display will be replaced by...

        Who will be the king of the pumpkin patch?

        premium_icon Who will be the king of the pumpkin patch?

        News A CELEBRATION of all things pumpkin and melon returns to Kyogle early next year.

        The man supporting the fireys

        premium_icon The man supporting the fireys

        News Recent addition to Far North Coast RFS unit sees community support main strength of...