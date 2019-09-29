Bug threatens survival of our iconic pandanus trees

ONE of Northern NSW's most iconic trees, the pandanus, is being decimated in Queensland by leafhopper bug, and infestations have already been recorded in this area.

Pandanus dieback is caused by an infestation of the flatid, or planthopper (Jamella australiae).

A female planthopper lays eggs on the backs of the pandanus tree's leaves. When the eggs hatch, the planthoppers build up within the tightly packed leaf sheaths, where they feed on the tree's sap.

The insects produce a sticky substance called honeydew, which encourages mould growth. This makes leaves drop and kills the tree's growing points, eventually causing the death of the entire tree.

The planthopper is native to North Queensland, where it is controlled by natural predators that are not found in New South Wales.

A Ballina Shire Council spokeswoman confirmed six sites of infected pandanus trees were identified last summer.

The council representative said this is, typically, a summer season issue, with the arboriculture impacts continuing to impact the tree throughout the year.

"Council staff and trained landcare volunteers actively monitor and where applicable manage pandanus populations for signs of dieback,” she said.

"For private trees, residents are encouraged to seek advice from an arborist or entomologist. Any trees concerns on council managed land can be reported to council.”

Byron Shire's Manager of Open Spaces and Resource Recovery, Michael Matthews, confirmed council is looking into this issue.

"Council is aware of the pandanus leafhopper and staff will be checking trees on land that we manage,” , he said.

"We are also looking at control options that may be employed should the need arise.

"If people are concerned about the health of pandanus trees on their properties, they should contact an arborist for advice,” he said.

According to NSW Environment, National Parks works with councils and other land management authorities to monitor pandanus health, and undertake treatment when infestations are detected.

"More than 3000 pandanus have been surveyed in the Tweed, Byron and Ballina Shires including National Parks,” a spokesperson said.

If you see plathopper in your pandanus tree at a local national parks or nature reserve, notify the Department of Environment and Conservation, or the Department of Lands for Crown lands.