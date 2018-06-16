Budget set to spend big on schools

An artist's impression of the new Ballina Coast High School, listed as one of the schools to benefit from a NSW Government infrastructure spend over the next four years.

BALLINA Coast High School has been listed by the NSW Government as one of the schools to benefit from a staggering $6 billion infrastructure spend over the next four years.

The money will deliver more than 170 new and upgraded schools to support communities throughout NSW.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Treasurer Dominic Perrottet and Education Minister Rob Stokes announced that the State Budget next week would include funding for an extra 20 new and upgraded schools, taking the total education capital program to 170 projects.

"We are in the midst of a school building program NSW has never before experienced and this year's Budget takes this to a whole new level,” Ms Berejiklian said.

"I am proud that our government is making this unprecedented investment into schools and our students.”

Planning is set to begin this year on the 20 new projects including new primary schools at Rhodes East, Westmead, Green Square, Murrumbateman, Gregory Hills and Edmondson Park.

Planning will also get under way for a new Edmondson Park High School along with upgrades to Randwick Boys and Girls high schools, Birrong Boys and Girls high schools and Cecil Hills High School.

Other projects include an upgrade to Punchbowl Public School, and a joint upgrade to improve facilities for Carlingford West Public School and Cumberland High School students.

During the course of this year, work will start on 40 new and upgraded school projects, and planning will also begin on a further 20 new and upgraded schools.

Projects under way across the State include Arthur Phillip High School, the Inner Sydney High School, Ballina Coast High School, Hunter Sports High School, Oran Park High School and Picton High School.

A number of primary school projects are also continuing, including Bardia, Penshust, Gledswood Hills, Ultimo and Jordan Springs.