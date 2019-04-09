Budget money for lawn bowls

TOP BOWLER: Sean Baker is the top Queensland bowler in the national rankings.

THE Federal Budget's allocation of $385 million for sport and physical activity, the biggest funding for sport in years, includes $158m of new investment to Sport Australia and the Australian Institute of Sport.

It will help fund community activity as well as support for Australia's high performance athletes.

The program Sporting Schools, which has reached 85 per cent of schools in its first four years, received $40m in funding to extend the program until the end of 2020.

Research by Sport Australia shows 81 per cent of Australian children are not meeting recommended physical guidelines.

"This funding creates incredible opportunity for sport, from children learning to play and be active through to talented athletes representing and inspiring the nation,” says Sport Australia's John Wylie.

MY VIEW: ON HEALTH BOOST

WHILE some of the other Budget allocations get prominent publicity, the Federal Government's recognition of the value of sport to the nation's health is largely overlooked.

The government's promised funding is the largest in years and it's evidence it sees the need to have more Australians take part in sport and other physical activity. And that's not because Australia is sports-mad but because of what it can do to improve people's health.

Particularly heartening is the money being infused into school sport, so necessary when the vast percentage of children don't meet the health guidelines, many of them in the obese bracket.

On the other end of the scale, Sport Australia has passed on increased funding to get over- 65s into bowls.

Our game does so much to provide exercise and companionship opportunities for those with all forms of disability that it's good to see others in the community are not being neglected.

New program

SPORT Australia is providing $1.2m for its Roll Back the Clock program.

It's aimed at boosting physical activity, through bowls, of Australians aged 65 and over.

Roll Back the Clock will run 180 programs across 40 national locations promoting its aims.

It will cost $5 a session. This is seen as a low cost chance for older Australians to take part in activities and for those socially isolated to engage with new people.

The benefits include reducing heart problems, controlling weight, combatting chronic disease and helping to prevent falls.

Of Australians over 65, only 25 per cent meet Department of Health physical activity guidelines of 30 minutes' activity a day.

Grants available

WOMEN'S Bowls NSW is urging clubs to apply for a grant under the Sport4Everyone project.

This grant, up to $10,000 for projects and activities, encourages women and children to get more active in sport. The grant is part of the program of the Australian Sports Foundation.

State of play

WITH A grade pennants at the half-way mark, Ballina is 6.5 points ahead of Casino RSM while Kingscliff is seven points further back.

After five rounds, four of the five No 1 clubs have washout replays in hand. Ocean Shores is the only one not to have play interrupted by rain.

No 1 replays will take place at a later date.

Points table: Ballina 26.5, Casino RSM 20, Kingscliff 13, Ocean Shores 12.5, Pottsville 8.

The shortened season in lower grades has pennant winners in No 2s, No 3 and No 4.

The No 2A division went to Lennox Head, two points ahead of Evans Head. In No 2B South Lismore was a clear winner, 9.5 points in front of Lismore Heights. In the playoff between the two No 2 winners, South Lismore took the flag.

Evans Head landed the No 3s, half a point ahead of Alstonville. The No 4s went to Ballina RSL, beating Lismore Heights by 3.5 points.

Current leaders in other grades after six rounds - No 5: Ballina by 17 points. No 6: Kyogle by 13 points. No 7: Ballina RSL by four points.

Top spot

"BALLINA on top but far from safe”, says a Bowls NSW review of all zones in this year's pennant competition.

Writing of the situation after four rounds, it points out that all five No 1 teams were separated by 10.5 points.

Ballina is the team to beat, it says, but slim winning margins suggest no game is a certainty. Even last-placed Pottsville was a chance.

In this year's competition the winner of Far North Coast will qualify for the state finals; second place must play off against second place in the Northern Conference for a spot in the finals.

The state review says that in the Northern Conference, a washout between top of the table teams South West Rocks (19 points) and Park Beach (17 points) prevented what would have determined the early front runner for this section.

Park Beach with a game in hand trails South West Rocks by a skinny two points.

The state pennant finals will be held on July 25-28.

Rankings race

TASMANIAN Lee Shraner has held onto top place in the male national rankings for March.

There's a newcomer in the women's rankings. Queenslander Chloe Stewart has made it there for the first time in her career.

Sean Baker, winner of the Ballina Summerland Pairs in 2011, is ranked top among Queensland men.

Players accrue points from all national events, state championships, state champion of champions, and nominated club events.

THE internet gives the information that Australia has more than 2000 bowls clubs with a total of 240,000 registered bowlers. The number is greater, it says, when those who play socially are added.