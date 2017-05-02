Budget leaking like a sieve: OPINION

THERE was a time when details of the Federal Budget really were held secret.

These days most of the juicy stuff is strategically 'leaked' by the government of the day.

Selected news outlets suddenly get 'exclusives' and no one knows where the information comes from apart from 'sources' close to the government.

It can often pay-off for governments to float some of the more unpalatable aspects of the Budget in order to get the general public used to it before the document is actually released.

That way its key announcements don't come with such shock value.

In the scheme of things the Northern Rivers is small biccies when it comes to the Federal Budget.

Of course we hope some of this trickle down economics comes our way in terms of infrastructure spending.

Kyogle could use a few more bridges fixed or upgraded, and the duplication of the Pacific Highway just can't come fast enough.

It would be interesting to see if there is any move afoot to transfer a government department or section to the Northern Rivers.

Any extra flood relief would also be welcome considering the massive impact it's had.

Tourism spending is a key economic driver on the Northern Rivers as is our unique agricultural sector.

I'm sure SCU will also be eagerly anticipating the Budget's delivery to provide some sort of clarity around the higher education sector.