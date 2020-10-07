Menu
The Federal Government’s 2020/21 Budget has ignored climate change, women, the poor and the aged, according to the Greens.
Politics

Budget ignores climate change, poor and women: Greens

by DAVID KILLICK
7th Oct 2020 5:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE federal budget did little or nothing to assist old people, young people, poor people, welfare recipients, women or the environment, the Tasmanian Greens say.

Party leader Cassy O'Connor said there wasn't much in the 2020/21 Federal Budget for most Tasmanians.

"This is a budget that could have invested in people, it could have invested in COVID recovery and making sure we're taking meaningful action on climate change," she said.

"It could have given young people hope, it could have given Tasmanians on low incomes hope, and it has done none of those things.

"This is a classic neoliberal budget, which is exactly the wrong thing."

Greens MP's Rosalie Woodruff and Cassy O'Connor. Picture: RICHARD JUPE
Greens environment spokeswoman Rosalie Woodruff said there was nothing in the budget that would meaningfully address climate change.

"This budget is a recipe for ramping up climate disruption," she said.

"It's a massive commitment to opening up fossil fuel investments, it will continue the heating of the planet and continue the federal Liberals commitment to increasing our greenhouse gas emissions.

"It will be very, very disappointing news for all young Tasmanians who understand that we need to have a safe climate plan in Australia."

Ms Woodruff said it was notable that the federal government had allocated money to produce hydrogen from brown coal-generated electricity in Victoria, rather than assisting plans to use renewable energy sources in Tasmania.

 

david.killick@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Budget ignores climate change, poor and women: Greens

