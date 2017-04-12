Budget for bridges, buildings and boosting the future

MILLION DOLLAR BOOST: Kyogle Council staff and soldiers working together on Kyogle bridges which are set to receive nearly $4M more if the council's draft budget is passed.

A DRAFT budget which includes over $28M for rural road infrastructure and $16M for road improvements was revealed on Tuesday by Kyogle Council.

Titled Fit for the future and ready to grow, Kyogle Council has announced the public display of its draft budget which names improvements to vital infrastructure and provides for all sections of the community.

The draft budget also aims to invest in opportunities for young people in the area.

Kyogle Council Mayor Danielle Mulholland, described the draft as, "a budget for our future”.

"Over the next four years we are investing more in our bridge replacement program, our rural road program and our regional road network program,” she said.

"The increased spend will see 50 bridges replaced and more than $28 million spent on improvements and resealing of regional and rural road infrastructure.”

Cr Mulholland said significant road and bridge upgrades are scheduled, including substantial improvements to the Clarence Way and Culmaran Creek Rd.

"There is additional funding for sealing of laneways and streets in Bonalbo, Woodenbong, Kyogle and the villages,” she said.

"We are also investing in building improvements allocating $1.4 million over four years, and in community partnerships with grant funding expected to increase by 50 per cent.”

The budget also provides for continued local business assistance through the development of an economic prospectus.

"Kyogle Council recently convened a local business ideas forum and we have listened to our local business owners,” Cr Mulholland said.

"We have committed to funding a prospectus and allocated additional funds to update it in the future (and) we are also pleased to announce extended pool hours at Bonalbo and Woodenbong, flexible hours at Kyogle, and free use of the Kyogle Memorial Institute Hall for community and not-for-profit groups.”

Kyogle Council General Manager Graham Kennett, said the budget also provided a significant investment in the future of the area's young people.

"It's important to invest in young local people and give them every opportunity to cement their future here in our Local Government Area,” he said.

"I'm pleased to announce that we will be taking on graduates in Planning and Environmental Health, continuing to support apprenticeships and this budget provides for an ongoing local school based trainee program.”

Budget highlights include

$28.2M for improvements and resealing of regional and rural road infrastructure.

$16.2M for rural road improvements over four years (up from $13.6M)

$12M for improvements to Regional Road network over four years (up from$6.2M)

$15M for bridge replacements over four years (up from $10.6M)

$1.4M for community building improvements over four years

Community-based financial assistance grant funding increased by 50%

KMI Hall fees waived for not-for-profit and community groups

Extended season and hours for pools at Bonalbo and Woodenbong and flexible hours for Kyogle

The sale of Grove House removed to allow this building to continue to be utilised by local community service providers

Fencing playground at Anzac Park

New water station at Woodenbong near the new skate park and outdoor gym

Electric barbecue, new gym building and heated pool at Kyogle pool complex

Extensions to the public amenities at the Woodenbong recreation reserve

Additional funding for stormwater improvements and renewals

Additional funding for sealing of laneways and streets in Bonalbo, Woodenbong,Kyogle and villages

Contributions towards community partnership projects, including in Kyogle;

Outdoor gym

Amphitheatre stage

Labyrinth

Local business assistance through development of Economic Prospectus

Planning for our future and creating opportunities for young people through apprenticeships and an ongoing school based trainee program

Graduates to be taken on in Planning and Environmental Health

Review of developer contributions and local growth management strategy

Copies of the draft budget are available from Council at 1 Stratheden St, Kyogle, on Council's website www.kyogle.nsw.gov.au or at the Wadeville store, Woodenbong Post Office, Tabulam Post Office, Cawongla store, Mallanganee Post Office, Old Bonalbo Post Office, Kyogle Library, Kyogle Council Administration Centre, Wiangaree Post Office, Bonalbo Post Office, and the mobile library.

Submissions should be made in writing to the General Manager, 1 Stratheden t, Kyogle, or to council@kyogle.nsw.gov.au and the closing date for submissions is 19 May 2017.