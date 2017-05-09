22°
News

Budget 2017: The plan to fight the housing crisis

Rae Wilson
| 9th May 2017 7:33 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OLDER Australians can pump an extra $300,000 into their superannuation fund when they downsize their homes.

And first home buyers will be able to save for a deposit by salary sacrificing into their superannuation account above their compulsory superannuation contribution from July 1.

Treasurer Scott Morrison told Federal Parliament such moves would help put downward pressure on rising housing costs.  

He said a new plan for first home buyers would accelerate their savings by at least 30%.  

The new First Home Super Savers Scheme will attract the tax advantages of superannuation but contributions will be limited to $30,000 per person in total and $15,000 per year.  

"Contributions and earnings will be taxed at 15%, rather than marginal rates, and withdrawals will be taxed at their marginal rate, less 30 percentage points," Mr Morrison said.  

"Savers will not have to set up another account, they can just use their existing super account and decide how much of their income they want to put aside to save for their first home deposit.  

LATEST BUDGET COVERAGE

"We will encourage older Australians to free up housing stock, by enabling downsizers over the age of 65 to make a non-concessional contribution of up to $300,000 into their superannuation fund from the proceeds of the sale of their principal home."  

Mr Morrison said mum and dad investors would still be able to use negative gearing, supporting the supply of rental housing and placing downward pressure on rents.  

"There are no silver bullets to make housing more affordable. But by adopting a comprehensive approach, by working together, by understanding the spectrum of housing needs, we can make a difference," he said.  

The government will also establish a $1 billion National Housing Infrastructure Facility, based on a UK model, to fund micro city deals that remove infrastructure impediments to developing new homes and an online Commonwealth land registry detailing sites that can be made available for residential development.  

A new National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation will be established by July 1 next year to provide long-term, low-cost finance to support more affordable rental housing.  

The government is increasing the capital gains tax discount to 60% to encourage affordable housing investment and will ensure greater income certainty through direct deduction of welfare payments from tenants.  

Mr Morrison said there would be tougher rules on foreign investment in residential real estate and the main residence capital gains tax exemption would be removed.   

"We will also apply an annual foreign investment levy of at least $5,000 on all future foreign investors who fail to either occupy or lease their property for at least six months each year," he said.  

The Property Council of Australia has been calling on the Federal Government to address the housing supply issue.  

"The best way to get supply moving is to unknot the complex and cumbersome planning systems which are slowing down our cities, costing jobs and pushing up house prices," council chief Ken Morrison said.  

Topics:  editors picks federal budget 2017 housing affordability

Budget 2017: After Cyclone Debbie, is help on the way?

Budget 2017: After Cyclone Debbie, is help on the way?

The Tropical Cyclone struck northern New South Wales and flooded Lismore

CAUGHT: Activists and shark net contractors clash on camera

What are the rules and laws surrounding divers and shark nets?

Mysterious artwork discovered in Lismore post-flood

OneOne4 owner Gera Davidson with the mural was uncovered on the back wall of the shop.

Secret artwork unveiled as a result of flood water

Woman spat at, tried to bite policemen

A man and woman were arrested following a police chase last night at Blacksoil.

She had allegedly called them to the house for help

Local Partners

Byron Shire's rates to rise by 33.5% over four years

THE largest rate rise in the state, on average adding $377 to rates.

Men's shed buoyed by Rotary support

COMMUNITY KINDNESS: Rotary Club of Lismore president, Neil Woods (on left) presented Lismore Men's & Community Shed president George Sparnon with a 20ft shipping container and a $1000 voucher for Summerland Tools. L-R Liam Brunner, Rod MacGregor, Brian and Carol Wheatley, Peppa the Men's Shed mascot, Stuart Gibbons, Ernie Pagotto and Ian Botterell.

Rotary supports men's shed with container and tools voucher

Splendour VIP passes raise massive sum for flood relief

FUN IN THE SUN: Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

50 Flood Relief Gold Passes were auctioned last week

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

COFEEEEEEE!: Ron the Cofee Man is a regular fixture at Northern Rivers markets with his signature call, delicious coffee and food delicacies.

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from

Ten great things to do this week

GANJA FAERY: The Mardigrass makes its way up the main street with Ganja Queen Jaz Who in 2013.

From the green to the screen

Chris Hemsworth, the Byron man your mum fantasises about...

IN a survey of 16,000 mums, 38 percent voted for the local actor.

Horrible movies that made more than a billion dollars

Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

Making a billion doesn't mean you're a top notch film

Marco Pierre White Jr apologises to Matt Preston

Marco Pierre White and Matt Preston on MasterChef.

Marco Pierre White Junior has publicly apologised for his outburst

"We're not rich" Lara Worthington claims on radio

Lara Worthington and son Racer arrive at Sydney airport last week.

Model Lara Worthington claimed she's not rich on radio this morning

SongMakers creating the musicians of the future

Kadina Soul Band had a ball playing at Bluesfest. The school students will take part in the SongMakers program this week.

Kadina High hosting big names in the music industry.

Splendour VIP passes raise massive sum for flood relief

FUN IN THE SUN: Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

50 Flood Relief Gold Passes were auctioned last week

Eviction backflip for Lismore art gallery

Founder of the Serpentine Community Gallery Corinne Batt-Bawden, is grateful the gallery can stay put in Bridge St after an eviction scare two weeks ago left them looking for a new home.

Serpentine Community Gallery to stay put ... for now

Fronting Beach Reserve - Close To Town

13 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate 3 bedroom home is located in an area that really is one of Byron Bays hidden gems. A quiet cul-de-sac fronting National Park with a track to the...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards In One Of Mullums Best Streets!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home is in a prime position offering huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient...

For Sale - Secure, Modern &amp; Convenient Storage Shed

10/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $97,500

This 34.80m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and Industrial Estate which is located a short drive into Byron Bay's town centre. Near...

For Sale - Secure, Modern &amp; Convenient Storage Shed

15/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $82,500

This 27.14m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and Industrial Estate which is located a short drive into Byron Bay town centre. Near...

For Sale - Secure, Modern &amp; Convenient Storage Shed

14/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $82,500

This 29m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and Industrial Estate which is located a short drive into Byron Bay town centre. Near new...

For Sale - Secure, Modern &amp; Convenient Storage Shed

16/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $82,500

This 28.92m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and Industrial Estate which is located a short drive into Byron Bay town centre. Near...

For Sale - Modern and Secure Storage Shed

9/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $87,500

This 34.80m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and Industrial Estate which is located a short drive into Byron Bay town centre. Near...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction Price...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

Commercial On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This ... $4,600,000 to...

On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate...

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

$12 million for housing to help after flood

North Lismore after the 2017 Lismore Floods.

Time to address address longer term housing needs of the community

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!