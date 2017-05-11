Budget 2017: North Coast loses out, Richmond MP says

Richmond MP Justine Elliot was hoping for flood support funding in the Federal Budget.

RICHMOND MP Justine Elliot has slammed the Federal Budget, accusing it of being unfair for hard-working Far North Coast families.

Ms Elliot justified her stance by highlighting what she said were cuts to school and tertiary education, the slow thaw on the Medicare freeze over the next three years and tax breaks for multinationals.

"I'd say the vast majority of people on the North Coast are losers out of this budget,” Ms Elliot said.

She said the biggest winners were millionaires and multinationals, while everyday families would be the hardest hit.

"It's unfair because it delivers tax handouts to multinationals while hurting everyday families in our local area,” she said.

Ms Elliot was disappointed that the Coalition didn't provide a specific blueprint to accelerate the region's flood recovery.

"I was really looking for specific, targeted and comprehensive funding for flood recovery for the North Coast,” she said.

"We needed a suite of measures to address the complex issues we have in our communities since the flooding.”

Ms Elliot said she hoped to see the Federal Government adopt a scheme similar to New South Wales Labor's proposed flood package to assist impacted communities.