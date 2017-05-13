Budget 2017: levy on major banks overdue, credit union says

The big four banks will be subject to a Federal Government levy with the revenue to help drive budget repair.

A LONG-standing credit union on the Northern Rivers can finally call itself a bank thanks to changes by the Turnbull Government.

Summerland Credit Union CEO Margot Sweeney commended the Federal Budget changes to banking that would formally recognise credit unions as banking institutions.

Ms Sweeney also welcomed the government's introduction of a levy on the big four banks and Macquarie Bank.

"This levy will go some way to reducing the unfair advantage and give credit unions and mutuals a level playing field," Ms Sweeney said.

The levy is set to rake in $6.2 billion from the major banks to contribute to budget repair.

Australian Bankers' Association chief Anna Bligh was less than welcoming of the levy.

Ms Bligh slammed the decision to tax major banks at Parliament House on Thursday.

But Ms Sweeney said the move was overdue by the government to create more equality in the banking sector.