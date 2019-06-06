Menu
Buderim man Mark Egger last made contact via phone with his family in February but has not been seen or heard from since.
News

Buderim man not heard from since February

6th Jun 2019 11:50 AM | Updated: 12:26 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help find a 54-year-old man reported missing from Buderim.

Mark Egger last made contact via phone with his family in February but has not been seen or heard from since.

Police hold concerns for Mark's welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

He is described as Caucasian, about 173cm tall with a proportionate build and brown hair.

Anyone with any information in relation to his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au. Quote this reference number: QP1900329736

