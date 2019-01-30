Buddy brilliant addition to Lismore AFL game

BIG NAME: Lance "Buddy” Franklin could return from injury in time for the AFL preseason game in Lismore.

BIG NAME: Lance "Buddy” Franklin could return from injury in time for the AFL preseason game in Lismore. DYLAN COKER

SYDNEY superstar Lance "Buddy” Franklin could have his first game back from groin surgery when the Swans play the Gold Coast Suns in an AFL preseason game at Lismore in March.

His last game was the elimination final loss against Greater Western Sydney in the finals last year before he had surgery in November.

Franklin returned to training earlier this month and is one of several key players who could take part in the JLT Community Series game at Oakes Oval on March 10.

"No-one in the squad is no chance of playing and Buddy looks on track to be right for round one,” Swans media manager Jordan Laing said.

"Typically in the past we've fielded strong teams in these games and I would say he is a chance of playing to prove his fitness and have a hit-out before the start of the season.

"He was restricted after the finals and rest didn't help his injury so he ended up going under the knife.

"He's running and back to full training now.

"We won't select our team (for Lismore) until the week of the game but we're certainly looking forward to it.”

Franklin won two premierships with Hawthorn in 2008 and 2013 before moving to Sydney the following season where he has been the face of the game in NSW.

He has won the Coleman Medal four times and has been the Swans leading goal-kicker for five straight years.

The AFL announced Lismore as one of three new venues to host a preseason game in October.

The clubs play their two JLT Community Series fixtures across two weeks, as opposed to three last year, with the schedule to span from Thursday to Monday each round.

AFL general manager of clubs and broadcasting Travis Auld said he was excited about the prospect of taking games to new locations.

"The JLT Community Series is all about connecting the elite men's game to regional and suburban footy grounds, allowing fans the opportunity to see their heroes and new recruits up close before the premiership season begins,” Auld said.

"The regions hosting 2019 JLT Community Series matches highlight and align to the work JLT undertakes within the football community and experience shows us that football fans from all parts of the country embrace the preseason matches.”

Tickets are on sale from Tuesday, and along with more information are available at http://www.afl. com.au/tickets/jlt-community-series.