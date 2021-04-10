Budding brewers’ chance to learn from one of the best

Students at Murwillumbah TAFE have been served up an introduction to brewing the perfect beer from one of the best.

Master Brewer Richard Adamson has run the class for budding brewers at the TAFE NSW Murwillumbah Connected Learning Centre.

Students completed a Statement of Attainment in Brewing and Distilling, attending a mix of virtual and face-to-face practical workshops, exploring the stages in beer production, and sensory testing and evaluation of beer and spirits.

TAFE NSW Teacher and Founder and Owner of Young Henrys Brewing Richard Adamson said the course delivered skills and knowledge to help kickstart a career in the brewing and distilling industry.

“Australian craft beer and distilling has grown significantly; the development of brewing and distilling operations in regional Australia means new markets are waiting to be discovered,” Mr Adamson said.

“Students looking to enter the industry or start their own businesses gained greater insight into the industry and processes to brew and distil quality products.”

Students had a chance to learn brewing from one of the best.

One of those students was Thomas Cornish, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of the Spangled Drongo Brewing Company, a new social enterprise in Murwillumbah.

With plans to open the Spangled Drongo in early 2022, Mr Cornish said Richard was exceptional.

“His deep knowledge in start-ups gave me insight into the processing side of the business,” Mr Cornish said.

“Understanding different ingredients, how to keep yeast happy, and the impact one degree in temperature can make, has helped me understand how much of an art brewing is.”

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Cornish and his family returned home to Australia, after closing down a successful social enterprise in Sri Lanka.

After settling in Murwillumbah, Mr Cornish said he saw a market for a family-friendly brewery in the area and decided to start a new social enterprise focused on saving endangered animals.

“Beer is an Australian staple, it’s social, and it’s a great way to give back; the Spangled Drongo plans to save one square metre of natural habit for every beer sold.”

Northern New South Wales is rapidly becoming known for its high-quality brewers and distillers; across Australia, craft beer now accounts for around 23 per cent of the Australian beer market according to a recent study.

For more information on TAFE NSW courses, visit www.tafensw.edu.au or phone 131 601.