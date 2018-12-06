Menu
The Mackay police constable was struck on the backside while following up reports of a man riding a street sweeper.
Crime

Bucasia labourer 'struck police officer on the backside'

Luke Mortimer
by
6th Dec 2018 7:30 AM
IT ALL kicked off with a drunken - and rather foolish - ride on a street sweeper.

Bucasia man Jye William Russell fronted Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday, pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer.

The 20-year-old labourer was drinking in the city's Safe Night Precinct with a group of friends on November 17 when one of the men boarded the street sweeper for a ride.

After patrolling police officers intervened and deterred the group from its own potentially dangerous antics, a heavily intoxicated Russell hit a male constable "to the backside" from behind, the court was told.

Russell was arrested and charged over the inexplicable act, though his defence lawyer described the assault as being comprised of a "pat", rather than a "strike" on the behind.

During the case, prosecutor Josh Morris read out the agreed facts and noted Russell had no prior criminal record.

He said it was about 2.30am when police spotted the group, including "one who matched the description of a man riding on the back of a street sweeper".

The group "became agitated" and "began using offensive language towards police" and Russell was issued with a notice banning him from the precinct.

When the constable turned around, Russell "struck the officer to the backside with an open hand", Mr Morris said.

Russell had been arrested and was cooperative thereafter, apologising for his actions.

Defence solicitor Peter Clark told Magistrate Mark Nolan that Russell had been "drinking heavily" on the night.

He said Russell was "extremely upset" and "ashamed" the offence occurred, and that the "pat", while constituting a "serious offence", was "intended to be jovial".

Mr Clark emphasised Russell was a young offender who had never been before the courts before.

The magistrate, Mr Nolan, was scathing of Russell and told him police officers "deserve to be treated with respect".

"Our police officers do a tough enough job. They don't need drunk people in the early hours of the morning assaulting them," he said.

Still, he considered Russell's young age, lack of history and remorse, and fined him $1000.

No conviction was recorded.

Mackay Daily Mercury

    Local Partners