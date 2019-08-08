Tributes for 'bubbly' mum amid calls for flu vaccinations

FRIENDS and family have paid tribute to the "wonderful, bubbly" Jacinta Foulds, a day after she lost her life to complications caused by Influenza A.

Hundreds of posts have been left on the Toowoomba mum's Facebook page, many sending their condolences and sharing memories.

"I still cannot comprehend what I have read this morning. It is just so unreal and is playing heavily on my mind today. Thanks for the hints and tips, the occasional laugh between memes and just being a genuine person," Kristy Baker commented.

Jacinta and Dan Foulds with their children (from left) Indy, Cory and Lily.

"Jacinta had a hard shell but the softest centre. A great mum, wife, friend and all-round good person. She was quirky, kind, smart and funny. Taken too young and too suddenly," Julie Boulton said.

"You had an amazing life J and I know the time with Dan was when you truly came alive. I'm just so very grateful that I got to be a part of it. Thank you Dan for sharing J with me, with us," Melissa Elliott commented.

A GoFundMe page started by a family friend had reached $7750 as of yesterday afternoon, nine hours after it was posted.

Darling Downs Health executive director of medical service Dr Martin Byrne sent his condolences to the Foulds family.

"It is unusual to see people under the age of 50 suffer from severe complications from the flu but it does occur," Dr Byrne said.

Jacinta Foulds passed away last night after her battle with influenza. Photo: Social Media

"Influenza can be a potentially serious condition that can lead to secondary complications like pneumonia and sadly, it can be fatal.

"The flu season peaks typically from mid-August into September so it is not too late to be vaccinated."

So far this year, there have been 1897 confirmed notifications of influenza in the Darling Downs, a number four times higher than the previous five-year mean, including two deaths.

If you wish to donate to the GoFundMe, please click here.