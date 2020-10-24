Menu
Wet 'n' Wild bubbler bungle leads to $500k court battle

by Lea Emery
24th Oct 2020 7:54 AM
A MISHAP when fixing a water bubbler at Wet 'N' Wild left a man unable to work for 35 weeks because of severely injured shoulder, it has been claimed in court documents.

Richard Tristan Le Cordier claims his shoulder was wrenched so hard while drilling he needed two rounds of surgery to fix the injury.

He still works at Village Roadshow, but it suing the company for more than $500,000 to compensate for the alleged injury.

Richard Tristan Le Cordier claims his shoulder was wrenched so hard while drilling he needed two rounds of surgery to fix the injury. Picture: Supplied.
The 47-year-old claims in documents filed in the Southport District Court that he still suffers from pain and cannot do everything he once did.

A Village Roadshow spokesman said: "Mr Le Cordier's claim is the subject of legal proceedings and therefore Village Roadshow Theme Parks are not to make any comment other than to say that it has placed the matter in the hands of its workers compensation insurer.

"Mr Le Cordier remains employed, performing suitable duties at his usual workplace in accordance with VRTP and its insurer's rehabilitation and return-to-work procedures."

 

The 47-year-old claims in documents filed in the Southport District Court that he still suffers from pain and cannot do everything he once did. Picture: Supplied.
According to court documents, Mr Le Cordier was tasked to replace a water bubbler with a shower in the H20 zone at Wet 'N' Wild.

To do so he claims he had to remove the bubbler, leaving a pit of about 1m below ground level.

Mr Le Cordier then had to drill horizontal holes in the edges of existing concrete, it is alleged in the court documents.

"To perform this drilling task, (Mr Le Cordier) was kneeling by the pit and reaching into it, holding the drill which did not have an auxiliary handle attached to it," he claims.

He also alleges he was not given any training or instruction on how to safely drill into existing concrete.

Mr Le Cordier claims that while working the drill swung suddenly to the left, "wrenching his left shoulder".

"The drill bit had snagged or become caught on a steel reinforcement bar in existing concrete," he said.

 

According to court documents, Mr Le Cordier was tasked to replace a water bubbler with a shower in the H20 zone at Wet ‘N’ Wild. Picture: Destination Gold Coast
It is alleged the wrenching of the drill caused a tear in Mr Le Cordier's left shoulder as well as causing his bicep tendon to pop.

He needed surgery in October 2017 and again in February 2018.

Despite the two rounds of surgery, Mr Le Cordier claims he has ongoing issues such as shoulder pain, restriction of movement, scaring, anxiety and depression.

" (Mr Le Cordier) now has permanent restrictions on his physical capacity to perform his long-term role which involves much heavy physical activity," it is alleged in the court documents.

It is claimed Mr Le Cordier is now restricted to lighter tasks and will be disadvantaged when looking for a job.

Village Roadshow are expected to file a response in court in the coming weeks.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Bubbler bungle leads to $500k court battle

