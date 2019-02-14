Bryce wins by first round knockout

LISMORE professional Bryce Gibbs won his first overseas muay Thai fight with a first round knockout in Bangkok Thailand.

Gibbs knocked his Thai opponent out in about two minutes with a straight elbow to the chin.

He fought in Lumpinee Stadium where only a handful of Westerners and even fewer Australians have competed.

"Winning at Lumpinee Stadium was just incredible it's a dream come true, but I have a lot to learn”, Gibbs said.

"Sitting outside the ring next to your opponent waiting your turn to fight was a bit nerve racking, but I just focused on the fights and tried to block out the nerves.

"Walking into the stadium for the weight-in was just surreal, it was hard to believe I was actually here and going to fight at Lumpinee Stadium”.

For the 22-year-old from Martial Arts First Lismore gym, he calls it living his dream.

All fights at Lumpinee Stadium are professional bouts held over five three-minute rounds under muay Thai rules, that allows punches, kicks, knees and elbows to the head, body and legs of the opponent.

Fights can be won by knockout or an accumulation of points at the end of the bout.

"The preparation for the fight is basically the same as what I have done before in Lismore with Rod, except here we do it morning and night,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs was matched at 63kg against a Thai opponent from a reputable camp in Thailand with similar fight experience to him.

He is straight back into training twice a day six days a week and has been matched to fight again on March 4 at the stadium.

People wishing to learn the sport in Lismore can contact Martial Arts First on 0432546493.