Clarence St in Tabulam will close for repairs from Monday. PIC: CONTRIBUTED
News

Bruxner Hwy will be one lane only for three weeks

Susanna Freymark
16th Apr 2020 9:30 AM
TRAFFIC will slow on the Bruxner Hwy from Monday, April 22.

Work on Tabulam's Clarence Street includes drainage and widening work at the intersection of the Bruxner Hwy and will be temporarily closed to traffic as part of work to build the new Tabulam Bridge.

Motorists will need to detour via Lawrence St and Court St with access for pedestrians and cyclists.

COULD BLUEBERRY PICKERS BRING THE VIRUS TO THE REGION?

Traffic on the Bruxner Hwy will be reduced to one lane, with alternate flow at the intersection of Clarence Street.

Work will be carried out from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and from 7am to 1pm on Saturdays, and is expected to take up to three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

• For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

