Bruxner Hwy remains a hotspot after bypass: OPINION

The Alstonville bypass opened seven years ago, but it hasn't put an end to accidents on the Bruxner Highway. Marc Stapelberg

WHEN the Alstonville bypass opened seven years ago, I'm sure many motorists would have been hoping accidents along that stretch of the Bruxner Highway would be a thing of the past.

Residents of the area had been fighting for decades for a bypass to direct heavy traffic away from the village.

The project cost $90 million, cut 6000 car movements through Alstonville and meant 700 fewer heavy vehicle movements.

The dual lane sections of the Bruxner Highway were a godsend and upgrades to the surface elsewhere were much appreciated.

But there are still terrible blackspots at points along the highway, where increased traffic movements make it hard to get among the flow.

Accidents, bingles and near misses are a daily occurence.

The offices of The Northern Star are basically right on the Bruxner Highway and the sound of emeregency services sirens are a frequent audio reminder that this section of the highway is dangerous.

Road building, road improvements and road repairs are the number one infrastructure problem we face on the Northern Rivers.

Upgrades to the Pacific Highway are fantastic, but some of our secondary arterial roads need further improvement.

The corridors between Ballina and Lennox Head, and Ballina and Lismore, are some of the fastest growing in our region.

And more needs to be done to make this growth area sustainable in the long term.

With the lack of viable, regular public transport options, our cars are what get us around the Northern Rivers.

That's why our major roads should be as good as they can be.

If any of our local politcians want to make a hero of themselves, they should start paving the asphalt with gold.