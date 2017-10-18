24°
Bruxner Hwy partially closed after crash

Traffic on the Bruxner Highway is delayed due to a crash earlier this morning.
TRAFFIC on the Bruxner Highway is crawling after a two-car crash sparked the closure of the roadway earlier this morning.

The damage vehicles have been moved to the side of the roadway near Grafton St, Drake as emergency services move to clear an oil spill from the crash.

A stop flow is being managed by council workers to keep west and east bound traffic moving in the area.

Emergency services rushed to the scene about 10.30am, paramedics were not required with those involved in the crash not requiring medical treatment.

It is unknown at this stage when the roadway will fully reopen.

Local Partners