NUTS have carpeted the Bruxner Hwy this morning after a truck full of macadamia nuts spilled its load onto the arterial road way.

Eastbound traffic is being intermittently let through the area at Ballina Rd and Holland St while firies hose the nuts off the road near the roundabout.

Two Fire and Rescue trucks were called to the scene about 11am.

Police are also on scene assisting with traffic flow.

The road should reopen shortly.