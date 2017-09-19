30°
Bruxner Hwy reopens after car and cyclist crash

A cyclist has been hit by a car in Lismore this morning.
Claudia Jambor
UPDATE 8:30AM: THE Bruxner Highway has reopened after a car and cyclist crash this morning.

Traffic should be flowing as normal.

TUESDAY 8:11AM: A CYCLIST has been rushed to hospital after a crash with a car on the Bruxner Highway this morning.

One lane is closed as emergency services work to clear the scene near Invercauld Rd, Goonellabah.

The 55-year-old woman was treated by paramedics about 8am this morning for head and low limb injuries.

She was taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

It is unknown at this stage when the hwy will fully reopen.

More to come.

