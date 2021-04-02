Bruxner Highway undergoes major upgrade near Tabulam

Work is now under way to widen and resurface a section of the Bruxner Highway near Tabulam, as part of the $3.2 million project to upgrade the essential route for locals, tourists and freight operators.

New England MP Barnaby Joyce said the project will deliver safer, more reliable journeys for motorists.

“The Bruxner Highway links the Pacific Highway with the Northern Tablelands and this section of the road near Tabulam is used by almost 1000 vehicles daily, including about 100 heavy vehicles,” Mr Joyce said.

“This project will help to ensure those road users complete their journeys safely each day and will also sustain up to 75 jobs while it is being completed over the next four months, weather permitting.”

State Member of the Legislative Council Ben Franklin said Transport for NSW work was now well under way on this essential safety work on this kilometre-long stretch of the Bruxner Highway just west of Tabulam.

“The works include shoulder widening, road resurfacing, slope stability work and drainage improvements – all designed to improve road safety and resilience for this key east-west connection,” Mr Franklin said.

“About 6000 cubic metres of soil will be removed as part of the project and this will be reused in safety work now under way at the nearby Paddys Flat Road intersection.”

Work will be carried out from 7am to 6pm weekdays and from 8am to 4pm on Saturdays, with the community advised in advance if work is required outside these times.

Traffic is currently reduced to one lane with alternate flow during working hours only. From mid-April the one lane arrangement will be implemented at all times with traffic signals in place until the end of June, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time to complete their journeys, drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks road users for their patience while this essential safety upgrade is completed.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

Originally published as Bruxner Highway undergoes major upgrade near Tabulam